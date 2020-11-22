Eldon Graham

April 25, 1923 - November 19, 2020

Andover, Kansas - Graham, Eldon Lawrence, 97, WWII Army Air Corp Veteran and 47 year licensed Beech engineer, passed away on Nov 19, 2020 at Rolling Hills Health & Rehab in Wichita. Eldon was born April 25, 1923 in Girard, KS to Beryl and Frieda (Wassem) Graham. He married Irene Spurgin in 1946 in Wichita; they made their home in Andover in 1956; she preceded him in death in 2010.Survivors include children Lynda Carlson, Darwin Graham (Jeanese) and Gary Graham; 6 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren and many other family and friends. Visitation Mon, Nov 23 from 4 to 6 pm Heritage Funeral Home, 502 W. Central, Andover. Graveside service 2 pm Tue, Nov 24 at Bruno Township Cemetery, Andover. We request that all visitors wear masks and social distance appropriately. Memorials to the Graham Estate, used for a park bench at central park on the walking path by the pond.





