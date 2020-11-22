1/1
Eldon Graham
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eldon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eldon Graham
April 25, 1923 - November 19, 2020
Andover, Kansas - Graham, Eldon Lawrence, 97, WWII Army Air Corp Veteran and 47 year licensed Beech engineer, passed away on Nov 19, 2020 at Rolling Hills Health & Rehab in Wichita. Eldon was born April 25, 1923 in Girard, KS to Beryl and Frieda (Wassem) Graham. He married Irene Spurgin in 1946 in Wichita; they made their home in Andover in 1956; she preceded him in death in 2010.Survivors include children Lynda Carlson, Darwin Graham (Jeanese) and Gary Graham; 6 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren and many other family and friends. Visitation Mon, Nov 23 from 4 to 6 pm Heritage Funeral Home, 502 W. Central, Andover. Graveside service 2 pm Tue, Nov 24 at Bruno Township Cemetery, Andover. We request that all visitors wear masks and social distance appropriately. Memorials to the Graham Estate, used for a park bench at central park on the walking path by the pond.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home - Andover
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Bruno Township Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Andover
502 W. Central Avenue
Andover, KS 67002
(316) 733-1020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved