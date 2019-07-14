Leitzel, Eldon Age 80, passed away on July 8, 2019. He is survived by his son, Andy (Deborah) Leitzel; daughter, Deborah (Terry) Moore; grandchildren, Shaun Moore & Brandi (Steven) Campbell; three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sondra; parents, Raymond & Nettie Leitzel; brothers, David and Clifford Leitzel. Private services have been held. Memorials have been established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S Market St. Wichita, 67202 & / or The Knights Templar Eye Foundation, Inc., 1033 Long Prairie Rd, Ste. 5, Flower Mound, TX 75022. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 14, 2019