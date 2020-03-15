Eleaine Williams (1928 - 2020)
Service Information
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-5431
Wake
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
6:00 PM
Victorious Cross COGIC
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Mark Cathedral COGIC
Williams, Eleaine was born in Atlanta, Texas June 29, 1928 passed away March 12, 2020. Eleaine leaves to cherish her memories children, Clevester (Kathy) Hines, R.G. (Gayle) Hines, Sr., Evelyn (Michael) Henderson, Barbara (Allen) Gilkey, Janice Orajiato, Cindy (James) Armstrong, Edward Williams, Ollie Hines, Tracy Smith, Reinke (Dean) Trott, Ylanda (Dan) Mason, Vennie (Troy) Scott, Paul (Beatrice) Williams, Peggy Perkins, Elvira (John) Maxwell, Marva Jean Wells, Oddie Kennedy and Wynona (Ricky) Wright; brothers and sisters, Evelyn Hayes, Artis James, Jr., Charles James, Esther (Ray) Strong, Charlene (John) Howard, Ernest (Annie) James and Isaiah James; 62 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. Wake Service: 6 p.m., Thurs;, Mar. 19, Victorious Cross COGIC. Celebration of Life: 12 noon, Sat., Mar. 21, St. Mark Cathedral COGIC www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 15, 2020
