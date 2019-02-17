Eleanor Ann Kipple

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Ann Kipple.

Kipple, Eleanor Ann 94, passed away February 14, 2019. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer O. Kipple and parents. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Kipple (Richard Patterson), and Marilyn (David) White; grandchild, Christine White. Visitation: Mon., Feb. 18, 4-7pm Funeral: Tues., Feb. 19, 3:30pm, all at Resthaven Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54 | Wichita, KS 67209 | (316) 722-2100
Send Flowers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details