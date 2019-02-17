Kipple, Eleanor Ann 94, passed away February 14, 2019. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer O. Kipple and parents. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Kipple (Richard Patterson), and Marilyn (David) White; grandchild, Christine White. Visitation: Mon., Feb. 18, 4-7pm Funeral: Tues., Feb. 19, 3:30pm, all at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019