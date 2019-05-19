ALTA VISTA-Collier, Eleanor Cynthia 93, of Alta Vista, KS, passed away May 15, 2019, at the Morris County Hospital. She was born April 30, 1926, the daughter of Elbert and Ada (Perry) Lowdermilk in Denver, CO. She married James McDonald Collier on June 16, 1946. They had 3 children: Valerie, Stuart and John. Eleanor was a member of United Methodist Church, PEO, Neota Club, Score and Four, Chamber of Commerce and Morris County 4-H Foundation. She owned and operated Eleanor's Card and Party Shop for 22 yrs. When her children were growing up, she was a childrens' Sunday school teacher, she sang in the church choir and was a 4-H Club clothing and knitting leader. She was also a Grand Marshall of the Washunga Days Parade. She enjoyed knitting, sewing and cooking. Eleanor loved spending time with her family and was proud of each and every one of them. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; and sisters, Phyllis and Elberta. Survivors: children, Valerie Woodall (Jeff), Council Grove, Stuart Collier, Wichita, and John Collier (Kris), Alta Vista; 5 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 5 step-great-grandchildren. Visitation: 5:30 to 7 p.m., Tues., May 21, 2019. Funeral: 10 a.m., Wed., May 22, both at Council Grove/Dunlap UMC. Interment: Cedar Grove Cemetery, rural Morris County. Memorials: Morris County 4-H Foundation c/o Zeiner Funeral Home, P.O. Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846. Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 19, 2019