Royster-Ross, Eleanor D. age 74, passed away peacefully in her home and transitioned to be with her heavenly Father on November 11, 2019. Eleanorwas born in Evansville, Indiana, November 18, 1944. She is survived by her husband, Donald Ross; sister, Beverly Robinson (Georgia); sons, Mark Royster and Lorenzo Jones (Rochelle); and daughter, Lisa K. Jones-Totten (Larry); 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; best friends, Maureen Henley and Barbara McDuffy. Family and Friends Visitation: 6 p.m., Thurs., Nov. 21, Jackson Mortuary Chapel. Funeral: 9:30 a.m., Fri., Nov. 22, Greater Holy Temple COGIC. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 17, 2019