Eleanor FullerAugust 24, 1924 - October 28, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Eleanor L. Fuller (Bozarth), 96, retired USD259 Secretary, of Wichita, Ks, passed away at home on October 28, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Raymond, son, Todd Fuller, grandsons Lee and Drew Kane, and parents Andrew and Georgia Bozarth of Liberal, and 5 siblings.She is survived by daughter, Ann Kane, son, Randall Fuller, granddaughter, Kari Kane, grandson, Scott Fuller, daughter-in-law, Beverly Fuller (Todd), step grandchildren, Mandy and Justin of Dodge City, and numerous nieces and nephews.Known by many as Lucile, among her many passions were Oil painting, sculpting, photography, music theatre and most of all tending to her amazing roses and flowers. She was a long time member and supporter of Wichita Botanica Gardens.Special thanks to all of mother's wonderful neighbors who looked after her all these years, her right hand man, Brady, her friend and hairdresser, Lin, the dedicated caregivers of Home Instead, and Kindred Hospice. With your kindness and dedication, mother was able to enjoy quality of life, at home until the end. God Bless you all!