Bolain, Eleanor Ilene 84, former owner and operator of B&S Aircraft Parts and Accessories, Inc., passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was born February 24, 1936 to Cecil and Elda (Chaffin) Miller in Wichita, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents; the love of her life and husband of 60 years, Ed Bolain; granddaughter, Chelsea Gerbitz; and brother, Charley Miller. Eleanor is survived by her daughters, Chris Brophy and Janell Gerbitz; sister, Marty (Rip) VanWinkle; cousin, Johnny Chaffin; grandchildren, Chancy Gerbitz, Shane Brophy, Chase (Taren) Brophy, and Zach Brophy; 5 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and numerous close friends. Graveside Service: 10 am, Monday, June 29, 2020 at Branson Cemetery, 11200 E. 47th St. S., Derby, KS 67037. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Food Bank, 1919 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67211. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.