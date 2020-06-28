Eleanor Ilene Bolain
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bolain, Eleanor Ilene 84, former owner and operator of B&S Aircraft Parts and Accessories, Inc., passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was born February 24, 1936 to Cecil and Elda (Chaffin) Miller in Wichita, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents; the love of her life and husband of 60 years, Ed Bolain; granddaughter, Chelsea Gerbitz; and brother, Charley Miller. Eleanor is survived by her daughters, Chris Brophy and Janell Gerbitz; sister, Marty (Rip) VanWinkle; cousin, Johnny Chaffin; grandchildren, Chancy Gerbitz, Shane Brophy, Chase (Taren) Brophy, and Zach Brophy; 5 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and numerous close friends. Graveside Service: 10 am, Monday, June 29, 2020 at Branson Cemetery, 11200 E. 47th St. S., Derby, KS 67037. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Food Bank, 1919 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67211. www.Reflection-Pointe.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved