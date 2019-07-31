LIBERTY, MO-Keck, Elfriede (Wiegand) 87, of Liberty, MO, passed away July 26, 2019. A visitation will be held from 5:30-7:00pm, Thurs., Aug. 1, 2019 at Church-Archer- Pasley, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO, with funeral services to follow at 7:00pm at the funeral home. Graveside services will be 11:00am, Fri., Aug. 2, 2019 at El Paso Cemetery in Derby, KS. Contributions may be made to Hillcrest Thrift Shop, 7 W Mill St, Liberty, MO 64068 or www.hillcresthope.org, where Elfriede volunteered for several years. Elfriede is survived by her daughter, Cindy Trimble and her husband, Chris of Liberty, MO; her grandchildren, Lauren and Jacob; her sister, Hildegarde Porter of Sacramento, CA; and her brothers, Rudy Wiegand and Werner Wiegand, both of Germany. Condolences for Elfriede may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com, as arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 31, 2019