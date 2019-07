LIBERTY, MO-Keck, Elfriede (Wiegand) 87, of Liberty, MO, passed away July 26, 2019. A visitation will be held from 5:30-7:00pm, Thurs., Aug. 1, 2019 at Church-Archer- Pasley, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO, with funeral services to follow at 7:00pm at the funeral home. Graveside services will be 11:00am, Fri., Aug. 2, 2019 at El Paso Cemetery in Derby, KS. Contributions may be made to Hillcrest Thrift Shop, 7 W Mill St, Liberty, MO 64068 or www.hillcresthope.org , where Elfriede volunteered for several years. Elfriede is survived by her daughter, Cindy Trimble and her husband, Chris of Liberty, MO; her grandchildren, Lauren and Jacob; her sister, Hildegarde Porter of Sacramento, CA; and her brothers, Rudy Wiegand and Werner Wiegand, both of Germany. Condolences for Elfriede may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com , as arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home.