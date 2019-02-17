Lichtenberg-Gilchrist, Elias 21, passed away February 15, 2019. Elias was preceded in death by his grandparents, Peggy Blodgett, Avon Basart and Darrel Gilchrist. He is survived by his parents, Brian Gilchrist and Tina Lichtenberg; brother, Daniel Gilchrist; sister, Amber Gilchrist; Naunau Pam and Papa Rick; cousin, Steven (Erin) Lichtenberg; and numerous other family and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 19 from 5-7 PM and funeral service on Wednesday, February 20 at 1:00 PM, both at Resthaven Mortuary. The family also invites those to attend a luncheon following the burial at Innovo Vineyard Church, 1653 S. Martinson St., Wichita, KS 67213. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 1861 N. Rock Rd. Ste. 380, Wichita, KS 67206.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elias Lichtenberg-Gilchrist.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019