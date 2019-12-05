ARKANSAS CITY-Urbina-Terrazas, Eliazar 64, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his home. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 A.M. to Noon on Friday. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church at 2007 N. Arkansas, Wichita, KS. Following the service, he will be transported to Mexico for burial. Shelley Family Funeral Home of Arkansas City is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 5, 2019