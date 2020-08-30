Carter, Elijah Sr. 96, passed way Aug. 14, 2020. Viewing 12-5 p.m. Fri. Sept. 4th at Central Avenue Funeral Services 2703 E. Central. Homegoing celebraton 11 a.m. Sat. Sept. 5th at St. James Missionary Baptist Church 1350 N. Ash. Survived by sons Pastor Larry Carter, Elijah Carter Jr.; daughters Louvenia Mitchell, Wilma Dean Crayton, Linda C. Paschal, Martina Y. Waller; 59 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-great- grandchildren.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 30, 2020.