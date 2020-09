Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Elijah's life story with friends and family

Share Elijah's life story with friends and family

Elijah Carter Sr

September 14, 2020

Wichita, KS - Carter, Elijah Sr. 96, passed way Aug. 14, 2020. Viewing 12-5 p.m. Fri. Sept. 4th at Central Avenue Funeral Services 2703 E. Central. Homegoing celebraton 11 a.m. Sat. Sept. 5th at St. James Missionary Baptist Church 1350 N. Ash. Survived by sons Pastor Larry Carter, Elijah Carter Jr.; daughters Louvenia Mitchell, Wilma Dean Crayton, Linda C. Paschal, Martina Y. Waller; 59 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-great- grandchildren





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store