Ball, Elinor Rose Age 94, former Wesley Medical Center, Nurses Aid, passed away June 23, 2019. Memorial services have been held. Elinor was preceded in death by her daughter, Joyce Matney; 5 brothers and 1 sister; grandchildren, Valarie Hunt, Jannel, Jerry and Terry Groff. Survivors include her sons, John Hunt (Kathy) and Wayne Hunt (Beaté); daughter, Rosalea Monroe; sister, Dixie Lee Grosenbacher; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with the Midwest Hemophilia Association, P.O. Box 412866, Kansas City, MO, 64141. Culbertson-Smith Mortuary in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 28, 2019
