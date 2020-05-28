Schmidt, Elisabeth Ruth "Lis" 65, went to be with Jesus, May 26, 2020. Lis was born in Madagascar on May 12, 1955, to Rev. Kermit and Marian Roisen. She enjoyed being an RN for 43 years. She homeschooled her five children and loved being a mother and grandmother. Lis had a passion to bring freedom to those who have believed lies about life's hurts. She found her passion when she created 4 Life Transforming Prayer Ministry using SOZO tools for counseling, mentoring, teaching and preaching. Lis loved praise and worship music, gardening and decorating the home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Kermit and Marian Roisen, and son, Benjamin Wood. She is survived by her husband, Alan Schmidt; son, Jeremy (Lili) Wood of Oklahoma City, OK; daughter, Charissa (Tim) Schaefer of Tulsa, OK; son, Paul (Jordan) Aspen of Tucson AZ; daughter, Natalie Schmidt of Wichita, KS, and 6 beautiful grandchildren. Lis is also survived by brothers, Paul (Anna) Roisen of Sioux City, IA, Tim (Nancy) Roisen of Chesapeake, VA, Mark (Deb) Roisen of Ann Arbor, MI; sisters, Rebecca (Pio) Utu of Steamboat Springs, CO, Miriam (Doug) Obman of Storm Lake, IA, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 31, at Living Word Outreach, 3033 S. Hillside. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Living Word Outreach. Downing & Lahey Mortuary East. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 28, 2020.