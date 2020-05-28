Elisabeth Ruth "Lis" Schmidt
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elisabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Schmidt, Elisabeth Ruth "Lis" 65, went to be with Jesus, May 26, 2020. Lis was born in Madagascar on May 12, 1955, to Rev. Kermit and Marian Roisen. She enjoyed being an RN for 43 years. She homeschooled her five children and loved being a mother and grandmother. Lis had a passion to bring freedom to those who have believed lies about life's hurts. She found her passion when she created 4 Life Transforming Prayer Ministry using SOZO tools for counseling, mentoring, teaching and preaching. Lis loved praise and worship music, gardening and decorating the home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Kermit and Marian Roisen, and son, Benjamin Wood. She is survived by her husband, Alan Schmidt; son, Jeremy (Lili) Wood of Oklahoma City, OK; daughter, Charissa (Tim) Schaefer of Tulsa, OK; son, Paul (Jordan) Aspen of Tucson AZ; daughter, Natalie Schmidt of Wichita, KS, and 6 beautiful grandchildren. Lis is also survived by brothers, Paul (Anna) Roisen of Sioux City, IA, Tim (Nancy) Roisen of Chesapeake, VA, Mark (Deb) Roisen of Ann Arbor, MI; sisters, Rebecca (Pio) Utu of Steamboat Springs, CO, Miriam (Doug) Obman of Storm Lake, IA, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 31, at Living Word Outreach, 3033 S. Hillside. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Living Word Outreach. Downing & Lahey Mortuary East. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Living Word Outreach
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved