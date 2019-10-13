PRETTY PRAIRIE-Day, Elizabeth Ann 92 years of age passed away October 10, 2019 in Pretty Prairie, KS. Betty was born January 1, 1927 to the late Walter and Elizabeth (Patterson) Friend. She is survived by her sons, William "Bud" (Mary) Day, Larry Day, Steven (Wanda) Day, Don Day; and daughter, Carol Gatschet; 19 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great- grandchildren. Graveside service to be held Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Pleasent Hill Cemetery in Pretty Prairie, KS
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 13, 2019