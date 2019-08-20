Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Love. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



MCCUNE-Love, Elizabeth Ann "Betty" 82, of McCune, Kansas passed away on May 20, 2019 at Carrington Place in Pittsburg, Kansas. She was surrounded by family and close friends. She was born August 15, 1936 in Mulberry, Kansas, the daughter of Ferdinand 2nd and Adeline Pickler Gobl. Betty graduated from Arma High School and enjoyed a long career working for the City of Wichita and Beech Aircraft. In 1979, she was married to George A. Love. They lived on a farm and ranch near McCune in retirement. Betty was a master seamstress and enjoyed gardening, farming, singing and yodeling. She performed on the AJ Cripe show in the 1950s. She was also an avid Jayhawk fan as her three sons graduated from the University of Kansas. She loved spending time with her family, especially having fun with her grandchildren. Betty was very proud of her Austrian heritage from both parents and visited her mother's extended family, the Fuggers, in Foderlach, Austria. Survivors include three sons: Michael Webb and his wife Pamela of Sherborn, MA, Kenneth Webb and his wife Dawn of Batavia, IL, Steven Webb of Fort Collins, CO; three sisters: Marie Dieckgrafe and her husband Roland of Wichita, KS, Bernice Rouse and her husband Thomas of Greer, SC, Linda Gobl of Arma, KS; six grandchildren: Brendan and Owen Webb, Megan, Ryan and Kevin Webb, and Clinton Webb; and two step-daughters: Lesli Apsley and Laura Mansfield of Wichita, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband George, a brother Fred Gobl, and step-son Lockie Love. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 24 at the Brenner Mortuary with Rev. Jim Sukraw officiating. Immediately following, there will be a gathering to celebrate Betty's life, including lunch for family and friends, from noon to 2:00 pm at the McCune Community Center. Interment of the cremains was in the Mount Olive Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the University of Kansas Endowment Association for student scholarships. These may be dropped off or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

