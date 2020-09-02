Elizabeth "Betty" BottAugust 31, 2020Wichita, KS - 84, passed away August 31, 2020. Betty retired after spending 19 years (1975-1994) as the secretary to the director of the Health Department.She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Mauro "Tony" Bott, her parents, Francis and Elizabeth Patton, 5 sisters and 1 brother.Her survivors are Elizabeth (Randy) Mowery of Lawrence, KS, Joseph (Angela) Bott of Derby, KS; grandchildren, Amy Mowery, Brent (Gaby) Mowery, Tanner (Molly) Bott, Morgan (Michael) Witte; and great grandchildren, Avery Cooper, Molly Cooper, Owen Witte, Eden Witte, and one expected great grandchild, Olivia Witte.Visitation is from 9:00 to 10:00 with Rosary to follow at 10 a.m. Thursday and Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 3rd, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Derby.Memorial can be made to Serenity Hospice Care, 3221 N. Toben Street #200, Wichita, KS 67226.