Elizabeth Brunk "Betty" Young
Young, Elizabeth "Betty" Brunk August 2, 1919-June 3, 2020. Retired from Wichita State University, Manager of the Credit Union. Survived by husband Carl Young, daughter Sharon Dennison, son Steven Brunk and wife Billie, granddaughter Jamie Smith and husband John, grandson Matt Brunk and wife Lorissa, and three great-grandchildren Bellina, Charlotte and Avi. Memorial service on Friday, June 12, 2020, 1PM at Central Christian Church, Hospitality Room, 2900 N. Rock Rd., Wichita, KS 67226. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202.

