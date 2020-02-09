Determan, Sr. Elizabeth ASC, 98, entered eternal life at Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Wichita Center, on February 6, 2020. Born in El Reno, OK, on November 19, 1921 to Herman H. & Anna J. Determan. Survived by: Brother, Thomas (Jane) Determan; numerous nieces, nephews and friends; Sisters of the ASC Community. Preceded in death by: Parents; sisters, Rosemary Teague and Anna Mae Determan; brothers, John and Charles. Professed First Vows: August 10, 1941. Occupation: Elementary and Secondary Educator, Parish Pastoral Ministry, ASC Associate Ministry, Volunteer Prison Chaplain, Novice Director and member of 1982-1990 Wichita Provincial Administration. A memorial fund has been established for the retirement of Sisters, ASC, 1165 Southwest Blvd., Wichita, KS 67213. Services: Wake Service: 7 p.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 10, 2020. All services will be held at the Chapel of the New Covenant, Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Wichita Center, 1165 Southwest Blvd. Interment at the Community Cemetery of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Wichita
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 9, 2020