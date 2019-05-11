Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth "Betty" Dieker. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Dieker, Elizabeth "Betty" 83, devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Rosary will be at 6:00 pm, Sunday, May 12, 2019; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Monday, May 13, 2019, both at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Betty was born in rural southeast Kansas, the sixth of seven children. She learned the importance and joy of family at an early age, which she imbued into her children and grandchildren. She met the love of her life while attending Westphailia High School and enjoyed 65 years of marriage with Charlie. Together, they built an incredible life that would impact and bless many. She raised four boys that grew into men that she took great pride in. She was a gift to this world and those that proceed her in life will carry her love, her humor, her grit and her resolve with them forever. She was a very special woman. Preceded in death by her son, Timothy E. (Lisa) Dieker. Survived by her husband, Charles Wayne Dieker; sons, John W. (Sue) Dieker, both of Wichita, Edward L. Dieker of Parker, CO, Andrew "Andy" R. (Betty) Dieker of Bountiful, UT; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles Noonan of Burlingame, KS, Joe Noonan. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3450 N. Rock Rd., Ste. 204, Wichita, KS 67226. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at:

