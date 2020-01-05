Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Josephine "Betty" King. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral Home - Andover 502 W. Central Avenue Andover , KS 67002 (316)-733-1020 Send Flowers Notice

King, Elizabeth Josephine "Betty" 93, passed away on December 31, 2019. Betty was born in Centerpoint, Arkansas on January 31, 1926 to Edward Orange and Annie Matthews. Betty worked as a bookkeeper for 21 years from 1952 to 1973. Betty met her husband, Albert King, in 1942 and married February 19, 1945. Their marriage lasted 63 years, until his death in 2008. Betty spent her life in many volunteer positions at her church, for Woodman of the World Organization, and for many years at the Andover Senior Center. She loved travel, Genealogy, collecting picture post cards and poetry, taking pictures, making scrap books, playing the piano and singing, and her favorites - visiting with family and friends and going to church. Betty is preceded in death by her parents Ed and Annie Orange; her husband Albert King; her son Carl King; 3 sisters Berniece Evans, Lawanna Bell, Joan Orange and brother Ed Orange. She is survived by her brother Richard Orange and wife Sheilla and sister-in-law Virginia; daughter Carolyn McNeill; son Doyce King and wife Linda; her daughter-in-law Linda (King) Black; grandchildren David King and wife Katherine, Vincent, Samuel and Eileen McNeill, Shawn, Melissa and Joshua King and 7 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 9:00 until service time which will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020, both at Faith Baptist Church, 417 W. Central Ave., Andover. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to Generations Church Building Maintenance in Betty's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home, Andover. Online guest book may be signed at

Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 5, 2020

