Arnold, Elizabeth Joy (nee Hesket) 86, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and retired CAD/CAM technician and supervisor for the Boeing Company, died May 5, 2019. Elizabeth (Betty) grew up in Winfield, Kansas, and graduated from Ottawa University. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, and spending time with her grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Visitation is scheduled from 4:30 - 6:30 PM on Tuesday, May 14 at Downing & Lahey Mortuary East in Wichita. The Funeral Service will be at 12:00 PM, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at West Side Baptist Church in Wichita. Graveside service is planned for 2:00 PM at Tannehill Cemetery, near Winfield, Kansas. Preceded in death by the love of her life, Donald E. Arnold; her parents, George "Wayne" and Velma Hesket; siblings, Donald Hesket, Mabel King, Doris Wanzer Smith. Survived by her sister, Lois Cusik; children, Keith Arnold, Neil and Susan Arnold, Elizabeth Powell, and Donald H. Arnold; grandchildren, Dan, Jeremy, Justin, Ryan, and Seth Arnold, and Brandon, Christi, and Jon Powell; and 8 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Alzheimer's Foundation of America would be appreciated. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 12, 2019