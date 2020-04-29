Lubbers, Elizabeth 91, died Saturday, April 25, 2020. Private Rosary, 10:00 a.m.; private Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., both Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Church of the Holy Spirit in Goddard. Elizabeth enjoyed bingo; jigsaw puzzles; loved to play the slots at the casino; was an active quilter; enjoyed crocheting; loved to dance; attend to her flower garden and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Preceded by husband, Joseph; parents, Albert and Marie Ewertz; son, Martin Lubbers; brother and sisters, Harold, Cornelia, Thelma, Clarence, Irene, Betty and Alberta Ewertz. Survivors: daughter, Gwen (Greg) Leivian of Wichita; sons, Stanley (Cynthia) Lubbers of Goddard, Randy (Susie) Lubbers of Wichita; grandchildren, Stefanie, Pamela, Valerie, Deanna, Melissa, Alison, Joseph, Christina; 16 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Amedisys Hospice, 250 W. Douglas, S-110, Wichita, KS 67202 and St. Jude Catholic Church, 3030 N. Amidon, Wichita, KS 67204. Downing & Lahey West. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 29, 2020