Elizabeth "Betty" Moats
October 14, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - She had the most heartfelt laugh, positive nature and more friends than we can count. Our mother, Carolyn Elizabeth Britton Moats 'Betty' passed away on October 14, 2020 at 11:44am from COPD. She died peacefully in Larksfield Place Healthcare surrounded by her children and the most wonderful LFP hospice nurses (especially Kelsey).
Betty was born on March 6, 1938 in Fort Smith, AR to Walter J. Britton and Elizabeth Huey Britton. She was an only child and doted on by her parents. Betty met the love of her life at Wichita East High School in Wichita, KS and graduated in 1955. Her '1955 Clique' was a group she held dear for 65 years. Betty and Robert Lee Moats were married on January 18, 1959. Over the next 11 years they had four children. Betty graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelors in Education. Betty was in the Delta Delta Delta sorority where she made life-long friends. Betty taught kindergarten for several years. Betty and Bob lived in Overland Park, KS, Lexington, MO and Topeka, KS. Bob passed away undergoing a heart transplant in 1986. After Bob's passing, Betty worked at Capitol Federal in Topeka while pursuing her Master's in Education from KSU. In 1992 Betty moved to Wichita which then became her home for the next 28 years. She worked at Newman College until she retired in 2003. Betty then spent the next several years traveling with her best friends to various places including lake trips, Alaska, Colorado, Arkansas, France, Belgium, England, and others…
Betty's favorite things in life were her dogs (Misty, Beau and Tashi), playing bridge, her grandchildren, Sudoku, Sunday comic strips, and reading the newspaper in the morning while drinking her coffee. Betty loved entertaining and going to parties. Mom loved her friends dearly and was either with them or talking to them on the phone. She loved living a positive life even though she had many challenges. We called her the 'Energizer Bunny' because no matter what was thrown at her, she always got back up, dusted herself off and kept going and going and going… Mom loved to be taken care of.
Betty's last five years were spent at Larksfield Place in Wichita where she met the second love of her life – an unexpected yet lovey surprise – Lou Linn. Lou courted Betty and she could not resist his charms. He brought her a joy she had not experienced in 30 years and we are so grateful to him for loving and caring for her every day. She found an extended family in his family and felt blessed to have them in her life. When Betty was ailing over those five years, it was Lou that kept her going – she had a purpose and something to look forward to and for that, we will be forever grateful.
We have so many people to thank for taking such good care of Mom at Larksfield Place but mostly her advocate, Trina. Trina is a true blessing whom we can never thank enough.
Our mother touched many lives: the 1955 Gang, her sorority sisters, her bridge group in Overland Park, her friends in Lexington and Topeka, her bridge groups in Wichita, her PEO friends and her Larksfield family. All of them made her life enjoyable.
Betty is survived by her four children and their families: Nancy (60) and Tony Supancic and their son Tony; Lee Ann Moats (54); Britton (53) and Jo Moats and their son Robert; and Amy (50) and Shawn Privat and their daughters Alexandra and Piper.
Betty's life will be celebrated at a graveside service in White Chapel Memorial Gardens at 1806 N Oliver Ave, Wichita, KS 67208 on Saturday October 24th at 11:00 am. For those who can attend, please wear colorful clothing and masks. For those who cannot attend we will attempt to live stream it.
Betty is a life-long Tri-Delta and it has been one of the biggest influences in her life. The Tri-Delta Foundation raises funds to provide transformational programs, scholarships and emergency financial support to empower women for a lifetime. The family welcomes donations to the Tri-Delta Foundation as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers. Please send donations, made out to 'Tri Delta Foundation', to 14951 N. Dallas Pkwy Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75254. Downing & Lahey Mortuary East Chapel. Share tributes at www.dlwichita.com