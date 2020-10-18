Aunt Betty was truly a lady. From the plastic covered sofa in her formal living room ( no children allowed) to her gracious demeanor, to me she represented class. I remember as a child listening from my bedroom as Bob, Betty and my parents would talk into the night, often punctuated by Betty’s infectious laughter. I had the opportunity and privilege to hire her to work for me at Newman University as our certification officer and eventually director of student teaching. She was detailed and thorough and helped many teachers begin their careers.

It is difficult to imagine a world without Aunt Betty.

To my cousins, my heart is with you. Be blessed knowing she is in Heaven, reunited with her sweetheart and favorite brother-in-law being teased once again.

Laura McLemore

Family