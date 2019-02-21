Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth P. Cox. View Sign

DERBY-Cox, Elizabeth P. 81, passed away Wednesday, February 20th, 2019. She was born December 13th, 1937 to William and Ethel Menzies Huffman in Springfield, Missouri. Elizabeth was a volunteer for Derby Emergency Medical Services for 10 years and was a familiar face at the Derby IGA. She retired as a CPR Instructor from Via Christi. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and two sisters. Elizabeth is survived by her Husband, Lloyd E. Cox; daughters, Edye Mills, Carol Lee, Penny Cox, Lisa Mobley; siblings, Rosie Panish, Patty Turner; grandchildren, Cory, Chad, Lindsey, Darren, Ryan, Ashlie, Jennifer, Molly, Shannon; eleven great-grandchildren. Visitation: Thursday, February 21st, 2019, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Mulvane 501 SE Louis Blvd Mulvane, Kansas 67110. Funeral Service: 11:00 am, Friday, February 22nd at Smith Mortuary, Mulvane. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1820 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214.



