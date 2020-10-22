Elizabeth "Liz" Page Whitehurst
October 20, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 59, High Touch Technologies controller and accountant, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Rosary, 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 22; Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 23, both at Christ the King Catholic Church. Liz was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and daughter. She loved sewing and quilting. Preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Rowe. Survivors: husband, Gary; sons, James Liddle of Wichita, David Liddle of MA, Brandon (Mikala) Deck of Wichita; absolutely cute grandchild, Everett Deck; father, Walter Rowe and brother, Edward (Amy) Rowe, all of Wichita, KS; sisters, Tisi (John) Fiveash of Baltimore, MD, Marie Nelson of Wichita; stepdaughters, Rachelle (Jarrett) McGraw of Gill, CO, Lori (Scott) Nieman and Ginnie Rincones, all of Garden City; stepson, Davin (Maria) Whitehurst of Sierra Vista, AZ; 10 step-grandchildren; 3 step-great-grandchildren; numerous relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial established with Christ the King Catholic Church, 4411 Maple, Wichita, KS 67209. The service will be live streamed at https://www.ctkwichita.org/
. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
