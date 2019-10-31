Pangle, Elizabeth "Suzie" 58, of Wichita, KS, passed peacefully on Sunday 27th, 2019. She was born to Everett "Tuck" and Catherine "Kay" Pangle, July 7th, 1961, in Rogers, Arkansas. Suzie loved enjoying life, meeting new people, and spending time with friends and family. Music always put a smile on her face and lifted her spirits. She took great pride in being a loving grandmother to ten grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces. She will be remembered for her warm personality, courageous and humble heart and a smile that was a source of joy to many. Suzie is survived by 3 children, Jon Pangle of Wichita, and Eric Pangle and Terry Birdwell, both of Dallas; and 10 grandchildren. Memorial Services: November 16th, 2019 at 2:00pm at Christian Chapel, Foursquare Church, 5828 S Broadway, Wichita, KS 67216.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 31, 2019