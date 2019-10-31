Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth "Suzie" Pangle. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Pangle, Elizabeth "Suzie" 58, of Wichita, KS, passed peacefully on Sunday 27th, 2019. She was born to Everett "Tuck" and Catherine "Kay" Pangle, July 7th, 1961, in Rogers, Arkansas. Suzie loved enjoying life, meeting new people, and spending time with friends and family. Music always put a smile on her face and lifted her spirits. She took great pride in being a loving grandmother to ten grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces. She will be remembered for her warm personality, courageous and humble heart and a smile that was a source of joy to many. Suzie is survived by 3 children, Jon Pangle of Wichita, and Eric Pangle and Terry Birdwell, both of Dallas; and 10 grandchildren. Memorial Services: November 16th, 2019 at 2:00pm at Christian Chapel, Foursquare Church, 5828 S Broadway, Wichita, KS 67216.

Pangle, Elizabeth "Suzie" 58, of Wichita, KS, passed peacefully on Sunday 27th, 2019. She was born to Everett "Tuck" and Catherine "Kay" Pangle, July 7th, 1961, in Rogers, Arkansas. Suzie loved enjoying life, meeting new people, and spending time with friends and family. Music always put a smile on her face and lifted her spirits. She took great pride in being a loving grandmother to ten grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces. She will be remembered for her warm personality, courageous and humble heart and a smile that was a source of joy to many. Suzie is survived by 3 children, Jon Pangle of Wichita, and Eric Pangle and Terry Birdwell, both of Dallas; and 10 grandchildren. Memorial Services: November 16th, 2019 at 2:00pm at Christian Chapel, Foursquare Church, 5828 S Broadway, Wichita, KS 67216. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close