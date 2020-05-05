Elizabeth "Liz" Schierling
Schierling, Elizabeth "Liz" went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 1st 2020 at the age of 87. She will be remembered for her love of family and feistiness. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Eldon, and son Jay. Survivors include her son Mike (Kay) Schierling, daughters Susan (Clay) Johnson and Deanne (Russell) Ballard, 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and 2 sisters Donna Tatro and Marylin Van Rossum. Graveside Services will be held, Tuesday, May 5th 10am at Restlawn Garden of Memories Cemetery, Newton Kansas on highway US 50, we ask that those attending follow the social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219, or sent in care of Petersen Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Restlawn Garden of Memories Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
