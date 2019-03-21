Elizabeth "Betty" (Moser) Stuckey

Stuckey, Elizabeth "Betty" (Moser) 84, passed away on March 15, 2019 in Wichita, KS. She was born on July 11, 1934 in Dodge City, KS. She was a life long resident of Pratt, KS until moving to Wichita in 2014. She is survived by her children, Ava, Michael and Mark Stuckey. Service to be held at a later date. For complete obituary see the funeral home website: www.Hillsidefuneralhomewest.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 21, 2019
