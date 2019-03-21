Stuckey, Elizabeth "Betty" (Moser) 84, passed away on March 15, 2019 in Wichita, KS. She was born on July 11, 1934 in Dodge City, KS. She was a life long resident of Pratt, KS until moving to Wichita in 2014. She is survived by her children, Ava, Michael and Mark Stuckey. Service to be held at a later date. For complete obituary see the funeral home website: www.Hillsidefuneralhomewest.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth "Betty" (Moser) Stuckey.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 21, 2019