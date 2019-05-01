MULVANE-Day, Ella 85, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. She was a wife, mother, and homemaker who enjoyed being outside working in her flower gardens. She most enjoyed time spent with family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Mulvane United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill; sons, Terry and Scott; parents, Harry and Tillie Briggs; 3 brothers and 5 sisters. Ella is survived two children, Lollie (Dale) Boyer and Skip Day (Tracy); 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jeannie Teichgraeber and Susan Grother (Ronnie), brother Robbie Briggs (Linda). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Phoenix Home Care and Hospice, 3450 N Rock Rd Building 200 Suite 213, Wichita, KS 67226. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 1, 2019