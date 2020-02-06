Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ella (Klassen) Deines. View Sign Service Information Resthaven Mortuary 11800 West Highway 54 Wichita , KS 67209 (316)-722-2100 Send Flowers Notice

Deines, Ella (Klassen) Peacefully entered the eternal light of God's presence on Thursday, January 30, 2020, just 13 days short of her 100th birthday. Ella was born in Goessel, Kansas on February 12, 1920, to Jacob G. and Katharina (Woelk) Klassen. She was preceded in death by her parents, her older brother, Walter Klassen, and her husband, William Christian Deines. Surviving are her sons William Evan (Sharolyn Dolton) of Wichita, Kansas and Edward Allen (Wendy Boldt) of Ephrata, Pennsylvania and their daughters Madison (Evan and Sharolyn) and Emily (Ed and Wendy) and her younger sister, Esther Mae Thieszen (Harold) of Newton, Kansas, and informally adopted daughter, Linda Loewen (Allyn) of Wichita, Kansas. Ella leaves us with a rich legacy, wonderful memories, and an inspiration to live a life of putting others first, seeking knowledge (her lifelong motto was "I want to know!"), living simply (she loved the words to "Simple Gifts"), and having a "can-do" attitude, all of which she displayed till the very end. A private graveside service will be held for family members. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Ella's name to St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 N. Main St., Chamberlian, SD 57325.



