Ella Foelgner
1932 - 2020
Ella Foelgner
January 11, 1932 - November 4, 2020
Great Bend, Kansas - Ella Marie Foelgner, 88, passed away November 4, 2020, at the University Of Kansas Health System - Great Bend Campus. She was born January 11, 1932 in Frontenac, Kansas, to Joseph and Ella (Barr) Wilson. She married Albert "Pete" Foelgner, Jr., January 23, 1954 in Tucumcari, New Mexico. He died March 21, 1996.
Coming from Larned in 1954, Marie was a Great Bend resident. She was in real estate sales for many years and did volunteer work at CKMC. She was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, and the Altar Society. She was a former member of the Golden Belt Country Club and the Ladies Golf Association, both of Great Bend.
Survivors include, three daughters, Lisa Folds and husband Joel of Wichita, Marti Smith and husband Kenny of Great Bend, and Jennifer Wilder of Wichita; a sister, Jane Compton of Omaha, Neb.; seven grandchildren, Tyler Smith, Shane Smith, Sarah Vague, Christopher Wilder, Travis Folds, Jeremy Folds, and Jenna Ostrand; and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert "Pete" Foelgner, Jr.; and two brothers, Art Wilson, and Joseph Wilson.
There will be no visitation as there will be a closed casket. Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 9, 2020, at Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials have been designated to the Special Olympics The Storm, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.


Published in Wichita Eagle from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Great Bend Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bryant Funeral Home
1425 Patton Road
GREAT BEND, KS 67530-3187
(620) 793-3525
