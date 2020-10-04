1/1
Ella Laine Albert
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ella Laine Albert
July 2, 2020 - October 1, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - We may have only held her in our arms for a moment but she will remain in our hearts forever. Ella Laine Albert died on October 1, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas. Ella was born in Wichita on July 2, 2020. She is survived by her loving parents, Frankie Albert and Ali Thomas; her sister, Sloane Thomas; her Great Grandmothers, Karen Caldera and Patricia Albert; grandparents, Frank & Juanita Albert; Ann Wilson (Kent); Tim O'Halloran (Jan) and all of Wichita. Her aunt, Bianca Shrimplin; her uncles, Jack O'Halloran (Libby), Mike O'Halloran (Katie), Charlie O'Halloran (Alicia); aunt, Lucy Oliver; and cousins, James, Ainsley, Ashyln O'Halloran and Natalie Dinsmore. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm, Monday, October 5, and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am, Tuesday, October 6, both at Saint Catherine of Sienna Church, Wichita, Kansas. Share condolences at www.Cozine.com. Services by Cozine Memorial Group-Broadway Mortuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Rosary
07:00 PM
Saint Catherine of Sienna Church
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Saint Catherine of Sienna Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved