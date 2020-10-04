Ella Laine Albert
July 2, 2020 - October 1, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - We may have only held her in our arms for a moment but she will remain in our hearts forever. Ella Laine Albert died on October 1, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas. Ella was born in Wichita on July 2, 2020. She is survived by her loving parents, Frankie Albert and Ali Thomas; her sister, Sloane Thomas; her Great Grandmothers, Karen Caldera and Patricia Albert; grandparents, Frank & Juanita Albert; Ann Wilson (Kent); Tim O'Halloran (Jan) and all of Wichita. Her aunt, Bianca Shrimplin; her uncles, Jack O'Halloran (Libby), Mike O'Halloran (Katie), Charlie O'Halloran (Alicia); aunt, Lucy Oliver; and cousins, James, Ainsley, Ashyln O'Halloran and Natalie Dinsmore. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm, Monday, October 5, and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am, Tuesday, October 6, both at Saint Catherine of Sienna Church, Wichita, Kansas. Share condolences at www.Cozine.com
. Services by Cozine Memorial Group-Broadway Mortuary.