Whitlock, Ella Louise 99, passed away Saturday, June 8th, 2019. She was born September 16th, 1919 to Rayburn Crandall and Delia Highwood Crandall in Jasper, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, her parents and two brothers. Ella is survived by her sons, John Whitlock, Marshall Whitlock (Laurel); grandchildren, Sara Whitlock, Amy Adamson (Derek), Mathew Whitlock (Leia), Adam Whitlock (Lindsey); great-grandchildren, Mitchell Adamson, Logan Adamson, Tailyre Adamson, Azrael Whitlock, Evelyn Whitlock, Helen Whitlock, Reed Whitlock, Margot Whitlock. Visitation: Wednesday, June 12th, 2019, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 South Seneca Wichita, Kansas 67213. Family will greet friends from 5 pm to 7 pm. Funeral Service: 1:00 pm, Thursday, June 13th, 2019 at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 South Seneca, Wichita, Kansas 67213. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 11, 2019