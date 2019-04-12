Notice Guest Book View Sign

Pennekamp, Ellen Catherine (Krentz) was called home to heaven by our loving God on April 9, 2019. Ellen was born on December 24, 1925, in Laporte, Indiana, to Erich and Callie (Meuschke) Krentz. She attended Valparaiso University, where she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work in 1948. Ellen and Eugene Pennekamp were married on June 18, 1949, at St. John's Lutheran Church in LaPorte, IN. In the years that followed, God blessed them with 6 children. Ellen graciously served as a pastor's wife in Lutheran congregations in Missouri, Arkansas, and Kansas. She dearly loved Jesus and shared His love freely with everyone through her wonderful smile, kind nature and unconditional, unselfish love. She was faithful in prayer and Bible study and loved to sing. She was a master in the kitchen and was especially known for her coffeecake, rolls, pies and applesauce, which she loved to share with family and friends. Her happiest times were family get togethers, even if all she did was watch the fun. Ellen is survived by children, Paul (Linda) Pennekamp, Owasso, OK, Deborah (John) Matthew, Wichita, KS, Lois (Mike) Farrell, Atchison, KS, Rebecca (Dean) Aurich, Waverly, MN, and Sarah (Mike) Accorsi, Mansfield Center, CT; 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Annette (Richard) Larson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; son, John; brothers, Carl and Paul; and sisters, Evelyn and Emily. A funeral service will be held at 11 am, Monday, April 15, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Girard, KS, with the Rev. Mark Wenzelburger officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Pittsburg, KS. The family will greet friends beginning at 9:30 am at the church. Memorials may be sent to Lutheran World Relief, P.O. Box 17061, Baltimore, MD 21298-9832. Friends may also leave condolences online at

Pennekamp, Ellen Catherine (Krentz) was called home to heaven by our loving God on April 9, 2019. Ellen was born on December 24, 1925, in Laporte, Indiana, to Erich and Callie (Meuschke) Krentz. She attended Valparaiso University, where she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work in 1948. Ellen and Eugene Pennekamp were married on June 18, 1949, at St. John's Lutheran Church in LaPorte, IN. In the years that followed, God blessed them with 6 children. Ellen graciously served as a pastor's wife in Lutheran congregations in Missouri, Arkansas, and Kansas. She dearly loved Jesus and shared His love freely with everyone through her wonderful smile, kind nature and unconditional, unselfish love. She was faithful in prayer and Bible study and loved to sing. She was a master in the kitchen and was especially known for her coffeecake, rolls, pies and applesauce, which she loved to share with family and friends. Her happiest times were family get togethers, even if all she did was watch the fun. Ellen is survived by children, Paul (Linda) Pennekamp, Owasso, OK, Deborah (John) Matthew, Wichita, KS, Lois (Mike) Farrell, Atchison, KS, Rebecca (Dean) Aurich, Waverly, MN, and Sarah (Mike) Accorsi, Mansfield Center, CT; 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Annette (Richard) Larson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; son, John; brothers, Carl and Paul; and sisters, Evelyn and Emily. A funeral service will be held at 11 am, Monday, April 15, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Girard, KS, with the Rev. Mark Wenzelburger officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Pittsburg, KS. The family will greet friends beginning at 9:30 am at the church. Memorials may be sent to Lutheran World Relief, P.O. Box 17061, Baltimore, MD 21298-9832. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com . Arrangements are under the direction of Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St, Pittsburg, KS 66762. Funeral Home Brenner Mortuary Inc

114 E. 4th St.

Pittsburg , KS 66762

620-231-5600 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close