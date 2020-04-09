DOUGLASS-Sullivan, Ellen Louise 72, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Wichita, KS. Private graveside at Calvary Cemetery, Augusta, KS. Ellen was born in Wichita, KS on January 2, 1948, to Dorothy (Reed) and the late Elza R. Maslen. She was a Kindergarten Teacher at Seal Elementary in Douglass for 25 years. On Dec. 3, 1972 she married Thomas Sullivan in Las Vegas, NV and he survives her. She is also survived by: mother, Dorothy Maslen of Arkansas City; son, Michael D. Thurmond of Kansas City, KS; daughter, Amy J. Vore and husband Michael of Douglass, KS; son, Josh Sullivan and wife Dawn of Henderson, NV; brothers, David Maslen and wife Teresa of Arkansas City, KS; Thomas Maslen of Pittsburg, KS; and Curtis Maslen and wife Loy of Seattle, WA; sister, Sharon Snively and husband Ken of Delphos, KS; brother-in-law, Robert Brazil, of Abilene, KS; grandchildren, Jon Vore, Katie Sullivan, Sarah Sullivan, Emily Sullivan, and Matthew Sullivan. She was preceded in death by her sister, Alice Brazil. Memorials to Harry Hynes Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202 or Alpha-1 Foundation 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd Coral Gables, FL 33134.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 9, 2020