Ellen McClure-Hawkins

February 4, 1927 - November 17, 2020

Lyons, Kansas - Ellen McClure-Hawkins, 93, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away November 17, 2020 at Hospital District #1 of Rice County, Lyons. She was born February 4, 1927, the daughter of Oscar and Ethel Hedges Laudick. Ellen graduated from Lyons High School with the class of 1945. She was a near lifelong Lyons resident. Ellen worked as a beautician, and was the Executive Director for Park Place Apartments in Lyons for several years. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons and past president of the Wichita Diocese of Catholic Women. On November 12, 1945, Ellen was united in marriage with Robert S. McClure. He preceded her in death on July 9, 1956. On October 22, 1983, Ellen was united in marriage with Herbert Hawkins in Lyons. He preceded her in death on March 5, 2006. Ellen is also preceded in death by her parents; step-son Herb Hawkins Jr.; three brothers, Bob, Jack, and Mike Laudick; two sisters, Peggy Hass, and Pat Baker; and one grandson, Steve Borgen. She is survived by her six children, Bob McClure and wife Donna of Kansas City, KS, Tim McClure and wife Dianne of Colorado Springs, CO, Kevin McClure and wife Julie of Lyons, Katie Drake and husband Mike of Lyons, Shawn McClure of Wichita, KS, and Terrance McClure and wife Angie of Hutchinson; two step-children, Judy Borgen of Lyons, and Sharon Madden; sister, Joanne Arie of Buhler, KS; twenty five grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral mass will be at 10:30 A.M., Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons, with Father Patrick Kotrba officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Chase. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M., Sunday, November 22, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons with Parish Rosary at 6:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to Bell and Star Fund, Lyons or the Rice County Community Foundation for the Swing Bed Unit in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.





