Ellen Ruth Voran
June 22, 1929 - November 22, 2020
Hesston, Kansas - Ellen Ruth Voran, 91, of Hesston, passed away November 22, 2020. She was born on June 22, 1929 in Newton, Kansas, the oldest of five children. Her parents were Peter R. Lohrentz and Emma Marie Ortman Lohrentz.
In December 1950, she married Stanley Voran and moved to the Voran family farm in Kingman County. In 2009, they moved to Schowalter Villa in Hesston. They celebrated 62 years together until his death in 2012. Ellen taught elementary school for 34 years. In 1979, she was recognized as Harper County Teacher of the Year, and in 1987 as Master Teacher.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Stanley; and brother, Vernon Lohrentz. She is survived by her son, Roxie; daughter-in-law, Lynda; and granddaughters, Emily and Rebecca, all of Houston, Texas; brothers, Howard Lohrentz of Hesston and Ken Lohrentz of Lawrence; sister, Katherine Joann Ewert of Modesto, California; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A private service will be live streamed on the web site of Hesston Mennonite Church, www.hesstonmc.org
, and can be viewed at 10:00 am Saturday, November 28. Memorials are suggested to Mennonite Central Committee at www.mcc.org
, in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, PO Box 32, Hesston, KS 67062.