1/1
Ellen Ruth Voran
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Ruth Voran
June 22, 1929 - November 22, 2020
Hesston, Kansas - Ellen Ruth Voran, 91, of Hesston, passed away November 22, 2020. She was born on June 22, 1929 in Newton, Kansas, the oldest of five children. Her parents were Peter R. Lohrentz and Emma Marie Ortman Lohrentz.
In December 1950, she married Stanley Voran and moved to the Voran family farm in Kingman County. In 2009, they moved to Schowalter Villa in Hesston. They celebrated 62 years together until his death in 2012. Ellen taught elementary school for 34 years. In 1979, she was recognized as Harper County Teacher of the Year, and in 1987 as Master Teacher.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Stanley; and brother, Vernon Lohrentz. She is survived by her son, Roxie; daughter-in-law, Lynda; and granddaughters, Emily and Rebecca, all of Houston, Texas; brothers, Howard Lohrentz of Hesston and Ken Lohrentz of Lawrence; sister, Katherine Joann Ewert of Modesto, California; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A private service will be live streamed on the web site of Hesston Mennonite Church, www.hesstonmc.org, and can be viewed at 10:00 am Saturday, November 28. Memorials are suggested to Mennonite Central Committee at www.mcc.org, in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, PO Box 32, Hesston, KS 67062.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Service
10:00 AM
Hesston Mennonite Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Ott Funeral Home - Hesston
107 South Lancaster
Hesston, KS 67062
620-327-2685
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved