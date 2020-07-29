1/
Ellis "Wayne" Lewis
1926 - 2020
BELLE PLAINE-Lewis, Ellis "Wayne" 94, of Belle Plaine, KS, passed away on July 25, 2020. Wayne was born on March 25, 1926 in Gid, AR. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Francis Lewis, three brothers, one sister, son, Eddie Lewis, and granddaughter, Becky Lewis. He is survived by his wife, Grace, sons, Dennis Lewis and Travis (Sue) Lewis, stepson, Eldon Nugen, 2 brothers, one sister, two grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Viewing will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5-7p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 6100 E Central Ave, Wichita, Ks 67208, graveside Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Belle Plaine Cemetery, Belle Plaine, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sunflower Hospice.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home
JUL
31
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Belle Plaine Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
(316) 612-1700
