Seachris, Elma M. 93, of Wichita, Kansas entered Heaven on Tuesday June 2, 2020 in Wichita. Elma was born the daughter of George and Margaret Urban on August 17, 1926. Elma loved her family and Broncos (football). She enjoyed making candy for all of her family and friends. She volunteered at St. Francis Hospital and St. Anne Catholic Church in Wichita. She retired from Cessna Aircraft. She was a CNA and worked at Sharpline Converting in Wichita. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd Seachris; brothers, Robert, Gilbert and Verlin Urban. Survivors include her loving children, Mike (Susan) Seachris of Casa Grandi, AZ, Jonna Seachris of Wichita, Stephanie (Norman) Brown of Brighton, CO, Steve (Marla) Seachris of Wichita, Pat Seachris of Clearwater, KS, Dana (Dan) Knauf of Belle Plaine, KS, Michelle Jackson of Fort Worth, TX, Tim (Ara Lea) Seachris of Little Rock, AR; sister, Thelma Elder of Albuquerque, NM; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, both at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2801 S. Seneca St., Wichita, KS 67217. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Wichita, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Serenity Hospice Care, 9415 E Harry St. Suite 306, Wichita, KS 67207.