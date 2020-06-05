Elma M. Seachris
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Seachris, Elma M. 93, of Wichita, Kansas entered Heaven on Tuesday June 2, 2020 in Wichita. Elma was born the daughter of George and Margaret Urban on August 17, 1926. Elma loved her family and Broncos (football). She enjoyed making candy for all of her family and friends. She volunteered at St. Francis Hospital and St. Anne Catholic Church in Wichita. She retired from Cessna Aircraft. She was a CNA and worked at Sharpline Converting in Wichita. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd Seachris; brothers, Robert, Gilbert and Verlin Urban. Survivors include her loving children, Mike (Susan) Seachris of Casa Grandi, AZ, Jonna Seachris of Wichita, Stephanie (Norman) Brown of Brighton, CO, Steve (Marla) Seachris of Wichita, Pat Seachris of Clearwater, KS, Dana (Dan) Knauf of Belle Plaine, KS, Michelle Jackson of Fort Worth, TX, Tim (Ara Lea) Seachris of Little Rock, AR; sister, Thelma Elder of Albuquerque, NM; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, both at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2801 S. Seneca St., Wichita, KS 67217. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Wichita, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Serenity Hospice Care, 9415 E Harry St. Suite 306, Wichita, KS 67207.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Rosary
07:30 PM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hillside Funeral Home West
2929 West Thirteenth Street
Wichita, KS 67203
3169432929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved