HAYSVILLE-Noordhoek, Elmer Cornelis 85, retired Sedgwick County Firefighter and Assistant Fire Chief, died Thursday, February 7, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Johannas (Joe) and Iva Noordhoek, wife Loris "Skip" and brother Norman Noordhoek. Survivors include his sisters Melba Hawkins (Bob) of Russellville AR, Johanna (Jenny) Haywood of Fresno CA, Norma (Sis) West of Wichita; sons, Elmer Ray Noordhoek of Olathe, Lyle Noordhoek (Jane Eldridge) of Hays, Victor Noordhoek of Valley Center, Keith Noordhoek (Olivia) of Walsenburg, CO; 8 grandchildren, Rebecca Noordhoek, Nicole Hastert, Maddie Noordhoek, Zachari Noordhoek, Dorian Noordhoek Halabi, Hilda Serna, Cale Eldridge, and Sarah Frabasile; 6 great-grandchildren, Remone, Alliah, Xena, Rianna, Hudson, and Ava. No visitation. Celebration of Life Service was held: 10am Friday, February 15, at First Christian Church, 7465 S Meridian, Haysville. Memorial contributions to the church and Kansas Firefighters Museum, 1300 S Broadway, Wichita KS 67211.
