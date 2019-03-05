Wigal, Eloise May 72, passed away March 2, 2019. Eloise was born in Wichita, KS on October 6, 1946 to the late Charles and Rachel Leslie. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Mona Fossen, Richard Leslie, Corrine Hermanson and Charles Leslie. She is survived by her son, David (Vonda) Wigal; and grandchildren, Sam and Blake Wigal. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Wednesday, March 6 and funeral service at 3:00 PM on Thursday, March 7, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, 350 N. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 5, 2019