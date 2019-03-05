Eloise May Wigal

Notice
Guest Book
  • "May the hope of everlasting life bring the family comfort..."

Wigal, Eloise May 72, passed away March 2, 2019. Eloise was born in Wichita, KS on October 6, 1946 to the late Charles and Rachel Leslie. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Mona Fossen, Richard Leslie, Corrine Hermanson and Charles Leslie. She is survived by her son, David (Vonda) Wigal; and grandchildren, Sam and Blake Wigal. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Wednesday, March 6 and funeral service at 3:00 PM on Thursday, March 7, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, 350 N. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 5, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54 | Wichita, KS 67209 | (316) 722-2100
Send Flowers
bullet Salvation Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details