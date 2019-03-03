Owens, Eloyd Henry 85, born in Newark, AR to Henry and Fannie Owens on February 28, 1934, passed away March 2, 2019. Eloyd retired from Boeing in 1993 after 40 years of service. During this time, he was involved with the Apollo Space Program and in later years, worked on military aircraft. Eloyd was preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers and 4 sisters. He is survived by his sons, James (Debi) Owens of Durham, KS and Mark (Becky) Owens of Marysville, WA; 5 grandkids and 15 great-grandkids. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Mortuary on Wednesday, March 6 at 9:00 AM with funeral service to follow at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to Newton Presbyterian Manor, 1200 E 7th St., Newton, KS 67114.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 3, 2019