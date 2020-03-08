Shofe, Elsa Marie 83, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Elsa was preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Shofe, Jr. Survivors include her sons, John Shofe IV, Tom Shofe, and David Shofe (Sharon); siblings, Opal, Delores, Sondra, Cathy, Theresa, Eddie, and Richard; grandchildren, Jennifer, Aaron, and Trevor. Visitation with family, 6-8 pm, Tuesday, March 10, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Celebration of Life Service, 1 pm, Saturday, March 14, at New Testament Christian Church, 2153 S. Market. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020