Elsa Marie Shofe

Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
New Testament Christian Church
2153 S. Market
View Map
Notice
Shofe, Elsa Marie 83, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Elsa was preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Shofe, Jr. Survivors include her sons, John Shofe IV, Tom Shofe, and David Shofe (Sharon); siblings, Opal, Delores, Sondra, Cathy, Theresa, Eddie, and Richard; grandchildren, Jennifer, Aaron, and Trevor. Visitation with family, 6-8 pm, Tuesday, March 10, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Celebration of Life Service, 1 pm, Saturday, March 14, at New Testament Christian Church, 2153 S. Market. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
