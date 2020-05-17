Elsie Cleverley
Cleverley, Elsie On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Elsie Cleverley passed away at the age of 88. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Kinate of Colorado and her sister, Helen Elwood of New York. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Cleverley, her son, Gerald Cleverley and her parents, John and Emma (Atkison). Honoring her wishes her body was donated to science. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
