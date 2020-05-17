Cleverley, Elsie On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Elsie Cleverley passed away at the age of 88. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Kinate of Colorado and her sister, Helen Elwood of New York. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Cleverley, her son, Gerald Cleverley and her parents, John and Emma (Atkison). Honoring her wishes her body was donated to science. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.