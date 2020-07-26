1/1
Elton "Tom" Cox
1927 - 2020
Cox, Elton "Tom" age 92, of Wichita, Kansas died in his home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Tom was born on July 26th, 1927 in Centralia, Kansas to Roy and Lizzie (Sherrer) Cox. Tom served in the United States Army. Tom worked as an experimental machinist for Boeing until his retirement in 1989. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Erma Cox, his son William (Bill) and his wife of 14 years Beverly (Shelton) Cox. He is survived by his daughters Jackie (Mike) Staats of Wichita, Janet (Charlie) Boully of Olathe, Vickie (Gary) Truitt of Omaha, NE, Pam (Jay) Pine of Lawrence, 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A private service has been held. Memorials in his memory may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 26, 2020
I bowled with Tom and he was one of the nicest people I have ever met. He was a true gentleman. He will definitely be missed.
Larry J Klaus
Friend
