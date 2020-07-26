Cox, Elton "Tom" age 92, of Wichita, Kansas died in his home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Tom was born on July 26th, 1927 in Centralia, Kansas to Roy and Lizzie (Sherrer) Cox. Tom served in the United States Army. Tom worked as an experimental machinist for Boeing until his retirement in 1989. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Erma Cox, his son William (Bill) and his wife of 14 years Beverly (Shelton) Cox. He is survived by his daughters Jackie (Mike) Staats of Wichita, Janet (Charlie) Boully of Olathe, Vickie (Gary) Truitt of Omaha, NE, Pam (Jay) Pine of Lawrence, 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A private service has been held. Memorials in his memory may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Shriners Hospital.