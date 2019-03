Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elva Fritchman. View Sign

EL DORADO-Fritchman, Eva 87, Eva's life began on April 23, 1931, the daughter of Merl B. and Martha L. (Lister) Herbison in Beaumont, Kansas. She attended Leon Schools and married Elden Harvey Fritchman on Mar 6, 1950, in Leon, Kansas. She enjoyed ceramics, sewing, making dolls and made the best homemade noodles and German chocolate cake. Elden and Eva were avid travelers and loved to dance. They attended dances at Senior Centers in Park City, Augusta and El Dorado. Survivors include her son and his wife, Harry and Sylvia Fritchman of Andover, Kansas; grandchildren, Ryan Fritchman of Andover, Christopher (Jennifer) Cook of Castaic, California and Carrie (Bill) Blaisdell of Eudora, Kansas, 12 great-grandchildren, and many great-great-grandchildren; brother, William (Jackie) Herbison of El Dorado; sisters, Ann Golden of Haysville and Elizabeth Pore of McPherson; many nieces and nephews. Preceded by parents; husband, Elden; brother, George Herbison; grandson, Glenn Cook. Eva passed away peacefully on Thurs, Feb 28, 2019. Visitation: Thurs, March 7, from 1-2 pm. Funeral service at 2:00 both at Carlson Funeral Home. Interment in Sunset Lawns Cemetery. Memorial: Serenity Hospice. Please sign her online guest book and leave a memory of Eva at

200 S Star St

El Dorado , KS 67042

